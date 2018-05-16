T.I.’s Smiley Mugshot: See Rapper After His Drunk Arrest Just Hours Before Son’s Birthday Party

Following his arrest, the T.I.’s mugshot has been released. Take a look right here.

T.I.‘s mugshot has been released following his early-morning arrest on May 16. In the photo, the legendary rapper cracks a smile for the camera, clearly not sweating the legal ramifications he’s facing. Not long after he was processed, he was released on $2,250 bail. Afterward, he almost immediately went to his son’s 10th birthday party where he happily snapped some selfies with the adorable little guy.

As we previously reported he was booked for assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness when he forgot the key to his home and struggled to get into his gate community in Georgia, according to TMZ. Before his arrest, he argued with the guard in an effort to get in. “Don’t you know who I am?” he asked the guard. Tip called a friend, who also came to the gate and argued with the guard. Ultimately both were arrested when law enforcement arrived. Thus far, the friend has been unidentified.

Following T.I.’s arrest and release, his lawyer Steve Sadow offered this statement: “Tip was wrongfully arrested early this morning when he attempted to gain entrance into his gated community – where his wife “Tiny” and his familyreside. The guard was sound asleep when Tip arrived at the guardhouse. It took Tip some time to wake up the sleeping guard. Tip clearly identified himself and sought entry. The guard refused entry. Tip was in contact with “Tiny” by phone and “Tiny” confirmed that Tip should be let in immediately. The guard continued to refuse entry without justification. Words were exchanged and apparently the guard and/or a supervisor called the police. When the police arrived, they were not interested in hearing Tip’s side of the story and wrongfully chose to end the situation by arresting Tip.”