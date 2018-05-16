Exclusive
Selena Gomez Wants To Fall In Love After Justin Bieber Split: She’s Ready To Meet Her Future Husband

After Jelena 2.0 failed, Selena Gomez is ready to find the man of her dreams. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s ready to fall in love again after splitting from Justin Bieber.

Finding Mr. Right can be hard if you’re super famous. Selena Gomez, 25, has found that out, as she’s dated other singers like Justin Bieber, 24, and The Weeknd, 28, and hasn’t been able to meet a guy who is marriage material. The “Wolves” songstress is ready to find her future husband but is aware it will be challenging. “She knows that it is very hard to date with the celebrity she brings to the situation but she is also all about dating and definitely wants to fall in love. Whether it is Justin, Zedd or The Weeknd she hasn’t really been alone the last few years and she is interested in finding someone that will eventually be her husband and be the father of her children,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She wants to be a mom, she wants the wedding and she wants the white picket fence someday. She has a new lease on life after her surgery and she wants to live it with someone and go through all the great things a relationship brings. She’s all in on falling in love and hopes she finds the right guy to have a great life together,” our insider adds.

For now Selena is living her best single life now that she and Justin have called it quits once again in late winter. She looked gorgeous at the May 7 Met Ball where she attended the event solo in a romantic Coach gown. That allowed her to pal around with friends like Kylie Jenner, 20, and Gigi Hadid, 22, during the evening, making it a fun girls’ night. We’re sure the perfect man who will be her husband and father of her children is out there. Selena will find him eventually. Getting Justin out of her system once and for all was probably the best thing in the world for Sel to finally open her heart to a new love.