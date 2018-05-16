Selena Finally Has ‘Closure’ Over Justin Bieber Relationship & Feels ‘Excited’ About Her Future

The chapter on Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez has finally closed! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Selena is ready to move on and how she found ‘closure.’

Forgetting about an ex-boyfriend/ex-boyfriend can be extremely difficult. However, Selena Gomez is ready to keep her lost loves in the past, and has no plans of rekindling things with Justin Bieber or The Weeknd. “Selena hasn’t reached out to Abel at all. They haven’t spoken since their split, but she genuinely wishes him nothing but the best. She hasn’t spoken to Justin either, as she thinks that the best way for them to get over each other. Selena knows it’s inevitable that she and Justin will cross paths though. They go to the same church, so it’s going to happen, and she is mentally prepared to smile, nod her head and move on,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Wow, we can’t imagine how difficult this is but we certainly admire her strength.

Selena and Justin have been in each other lives since 2011! “Selena knows that ending their relationship is for the best, and that to do so they have to cut off contact. It’s like ripping off a band aid– you have to go through the pain at first in one go, then it’s okay. Mandy [Teefey] is being a great source of support to Selena and they’re talking all the time, so that’s providing her with a lot of comfort,” our source continued. It’s definitely heartwarming to hear Selena has patched things up with her mother Mandy. As we previously told you, Mandy and Selena’s relationship became strained after Selena decided to give JB another chance.

“Selena is in a really great place right now, and she knows her mom was right about Justin. She just had to end things on her terms, and she needed closure, which she finally has. Now, she’s got it and she feels really excited about her future again,” the source added.