Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Bridal Party Revealed: Who Are The Page Boys & Bridesmaids?

The bridesmaids and page boys for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding have been confirmed! See which ten cuties will accompany the couple on their big day.

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, are confirmed for big roles at their Uncle Harry’s wedding! Kensington Palace revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bridal party on May 16, with Charlotte confirmed as a bridesmaid and George serving as a page boy. They will be joined by with other little ones who will play a part in the big day. George and Charlotte are no strangers to this role, as they played the same parts at Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017.

The other bridesmaids at the royal wedding will be Harry’s goddaughters, Florence van Cutsem, 3, Ivy Mulroney, 4, and Zalie Warren, 2, along with Meghan’s two goddaughters, Remi Litt, 6, and Rylan Litt, 7. Harry’s godson, Jasper Dyer, 6, will serve as a page boy, along with Brian Mulroney, 7, and John Mulroney, 7, who are the sons of Meghan’s best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney.

As previously reported, Harry’s brother, Prince William, will serve as his best man, while Meghan has opted not to have a maid-of-honor. “She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another,” the palace explained. “All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”

One of those friends confirmed to attend is actress Priyanka Chopra. Several of Meghan’s Suits co-stars were also seen arriving in the UK ahead of the big day. Meanwhile, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, will unfortunately not be able to make the nuptials, as he recently suffered a heart attack and will be undergoing surgery on May 16, just three days before the wedding.