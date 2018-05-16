Nikki Bella Sobs As She & John Cena Agree To Call Off Wedding In Emotional ‘Total Bellas’ Trailer

A new trailer for ‘Total Bellas’ just dropped and we can see Nikki Bella and John Cena making the heartbreaking decision to call off their wedding. Watch the emotional clip here.

The upcoming season of Total Bellas is going to be a tearjerker! A new trailer just dropped for season three, and it shows some incredibly emotional moments between Nikki Bella, 34, and John Cena, 41. At one point, the WWE champion says, “I’m not sure we should go through with this,” to which Nikki responds, “So we really want to call this off?” Is this the moment the former couple called off their May wedding?

The clip ends with the pair talking over dinner where John says, “You’re falling out of love with me.” His then-fiancée answers, “I just want to be a mom.” ICYMI, the Blockers star has been adamant for years about not wanting children, so this might have caused a major rift in his relationship with the pro wrestler.

Nikki and John announced that they were calling off their wedding on April 15. Since then, the Trainwreck actor admitted that he still loves his ex during a May 14 appearance on the Today show. “I still would love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” he confessed. “There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended. There’s been a lot of speculation recently about me being seen in public, and everyone’s thinking like, ‘Oh John Cena’s enjoying the single life.’ No, I was supposed to be married and have a honeymoon over these two weeks.”

Nikki has also opened up about the possibility of rekindling the romance. “I mean, there’s always a chance, right?” she told The Blast. “A chance for anything in life. He is absolutely an amazing man and sometimes you don’t have to rush to the altar. So there’s definitely hope.” Hopefully the new season of Total Bellas will give us more clarity on how their relationship ended.

Season three of Total Bellas premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 PM ET/PT.