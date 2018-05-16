Lucas Glover Says His ‘Wife Has Gone Crazy’ In 911 Call After She Allegedly Attacked Him

More details of the Lucas Glover family clash are coming out, shedding fresh light on the whole ugly situation.

It was bound to happen. Hours after news broke that Lucas Glover’s wife had been arrested on domestic violence charges, a recording of the 911 call that was placed that night was released. And its content is truly shocking. Krista Glover, 36, called the police in the midst of the May 12 fight, which took place at their Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida home. The blonde can be heard at the start of the recording, which was obtained by TMZ Sports. Cops later determined that Krista allegedly attacked both her pro-golfer husband and her mother-in-law Hershey Glover. But that’s not what she told the 911 operator. LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL HERE.

Krista said, “I’ve been attacked by my mother-in-law… She’s locked herself in the room and attacked us…” But her husband Lucas, 38, soon jumped on the phone and contradicted what his wife said. Lucas – who later told cops his wife was calling him a “loser” because of his performance at The Players Championship that weekend – said, “Hello… We’ve got our lines crossed here.” He then politely slammed what his wife just said and accused her of trying to “blame” the fight on his mom. Lucas said, “My mother is the one bleeding and my wife has gone crazy.”

Unsurprisingly the details concerned the 911 operator who said some deputies were going to head over to the house. But Lucas tried to stop them, saying, “No, I don’t think anybody needs to come out here. Thank you though.” After he was told that the cops were coming anyway, Lucas insisted that they speak to him when they arrive because, (referring to his wife and mom) “these other two are out of their head at the moment.” Wow! He even warned the 911 operator – who insisted on speaking to Krista, because she placed the call – that his wife was “gonna lie.” He said, “That’s what I’m telling you. That’s why I answered her phone. She’s telling lies and none of it’s true.” When Krista jumped back on the phone, she didn’t sound keen to talk anyway and said, “We’re gonna go.” Shortly after the news broke on May 2015 Lucas tweeted a statement, trying to explain what happened. He told his fans that “everyone is fine” and they are “comfortable” the “judicial system” will “address what actually happened.” Let’s hope so!