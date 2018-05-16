Kourtney Kardashian’s Top Vacation Beauty Picks — Know Before You Travel On Memorial Day Weekend

Who doesn’t love a long weekend? Packing can be stressful, but luckily, Kourtney is sharing her top weekend-away must-haves!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is living her best life. The mom of three recently traveled to Punta Mita, Mexico and Turks & Caicos, and now, she’s revealing the beauty items she brings on her fabulous vacations! She wrote on her blog on May 16 that these are the “travel-size products I like to bring whenever I’m going on a weekend trip.” Of course, there are some natural products, like a gluten- and paraben-free toothpaste (which I’ve also tried and I love) and what vacation would be complete without a sunscreen?

Kourtney also has some “self care” items, like under eye gels and nail polish remover. A long weekend trip is the perfect occasion to take some time to do a face mask, or paint your nails. Indulge in some relaxing self-care to unwind and recharge! See Kourtney’s full list of vacation beauty must-haves below. Her picks start at just $4.

Skyn Iceland Cool Firming Eye Gels, $15

Côte Acetone-Free Polish Remover, $14

La Mer Mini Genaissance Eye Cream, $390

Dr. Bronner Mini Soap Travel Set, $9

Dr. Bronner Mini Organic Hand Sanitizer, $5

Tatcha Mini Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $20

EltaMD UV Clear Mini Sunscreen, $23

Molton Brown Mini Bath & Body Travel Set, $35

Jason Mini Toothpaste, $4

Tatcha Aburatori Blotting Papers, $12.”

metallic bikinis ✨ on my app now A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 15, 2018 at 9:06am PDT

I also recommend a CC cream that can work for day or night. The Erborian CC Crème High Definition Radiance Face Cream Skin Perfector gives you a hint of coverage, a gorgeous glow, and it provides a broad spectrum SPF 25. It’s so easy to apply every morning so you can look and feel your best!