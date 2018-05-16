‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore Debuts Her Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Pregnant At 47 — See Pic

Mom to be Kenya Moore has finally debuted her bump after becoming pregnant with her miracle baby at age 47. We’ve got the sweet pic.

Kenya Moore is finally showing off her baby bump after revealing in April that she had successfully become pregnant at the age of 47. She and husband of 11 months Marc Daly desperately wanted to start a family and now their dreams have come true. The couple went out on a date night to Atlanta’s Top Golf on May 15, where she rocked tight white jeans and a matching top showing off the hint of a baby belly. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is seen holding on to her handsome hubby on the driving range and noted that his wedding ring was on a nearby table just in case anyone decided to start some drama about why he wasn’t wearing it in the pic.

The reality star first dropped the baby news when appearing on the Real Housewives of Atlanta: Reunion Part 1 on Sunday, April 8, as she revealed, “We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late…this year.” Kenya had been photographed entering an IVF fertility treatment center in November of 2017 after tying the knot with Marc last June. While some women have had nightmare experiences trying to get pregnant via IVF, it was smooth sailing for the Atlanta beauty. “I don’t have a horror story. It’s weird because you hear other people’s troubles with the injections and the hormones. And for me, it was a pretty simple process,” she told PEOPLE magazine on May 5.

Kenya doesn’t care if she and Marc have a son or daughter, just as long as their child is healthy. They’re going to try to hold off on finding out the baby’s gender until their bundle of joy is born. “We’re going to try to not find out. We want to be surprised and we want to make it as natural as we can at this point. We just want a healthy baby. And it doesn’t matter to either of us — boy, girl, we don’t really care,” she told the publication. So far in her pregnancy Kenya is absolutely glowing!