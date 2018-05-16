12 Times Demi Lovato Has Sizzled In Swimsuits On Instagram — See Sexy Pics

Demi Lovato is a body champion and we’ve rounded up all of her sexiest swimsuit moments to get you inspired for summer!

Demi Lovato, 25, loves posting sexy bathing suit pics on Instagram, and it all started when Demi posted herself in a one-piece striped suit on January 4. “So, I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” she wrote. “Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life. #EDrecovery #happyAF.”

Since that time, she’s rocked a bunch of super sexy bathing suits! She loves a low cut suit to show off her cleavage. She frequently wears super sexy one-piece numbers, and loves showing off her booty. Each and every suit looks perfect on her! Demi is all about body positivity after her eating disorder and we love that she is showing off the skin she’s in — she should be proud! Fitness and health are a big part of her life now, and she looks amazing. See Demi’s sexiest pics in the gallery attached!

