Need a boost so you can overcome your haters and take on the world? Christina Aguilera just dropped a new single, ‘Fall In Line,’ teaming up with Demi Lovato on this inspiring song!

It’s one part “Formation,” one part “Fight Song,” and 100% attitude from two of the biggest names in music today. For the third single off her forthcoming album, Christina Aguilera, 37, teamed up with Demi Lovato, 25, giving fans everywhere a brand new empowerment anthem. “Fall In Line,” the latest cut from Xtina’s Liberation record, arrived on May 16 and it’s as incredible as you’d think a song featuring her and Demi would be. Listen above!

Ahead of the song’s release, Christina and Demi hinted as to what fans could expect by sharing some of the song’s lyrics along with pictures of when they were young women. Both Xtina and Demi were holding microphones, proving not just how long they’ve been involved in music, but also showing where this song is coming from. “Little girls / Listen closely / ‘cause no one told me / But you deserve to know / That in this world / You are not beholden / You do not owe them / Your body and your soul,” the photo’s caption reads.

This song is not just a way for Christina and Demi to lift up women everywhere. It’s also a chance for Demi to work with one of her heroes. “I grew up listening to Christina Aguilera. She was one of my idols growing up, she still is,” Demi told PEOPLE magazine. “Her voice is incredible, and in Stripped you really got to hear that. I think it was her breakout album that really transformed her into the icon that she is today. So that inspired me … she really inspired this album. I was even inspired by the black and white artwork!”

Liberation will be released on June 15. Christina dropped the first single, “Accelerate,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, on May 3 (which came with a super sexy video.) She followed it up with her first power ballad in over a decade, releasing “Twice” over a week later. It won’t be long before she’s performing these songs in a town near you, as she’s heading out on her Liberation Tour at the end of September.

Fans won’t have to wait that long to see Christina (and Demi) perform this new song live. They will ream up for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. “We went through a few names of women. I needed a belty singer, and [Demi] took it to the next level,” Aguilera raved in Billboard’s May 5 issue, per E! News. “I almost cried when I first heard her on the record.” Will their live duet leave fans in tears? They’ll have to tune into NBC on May 20 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT to see. Until then, they can blast this song on repeat.