14 Stars Who Proudly Flaunted Post-Baby Bodies On Social Media Just Weeks After Giving Birth

April Love Geary welcomed daughter Mia less than 3 mos, ago, and already she’s posing half nude and looking great! But April isn’t the only new mom who’s shown off her figure soon after baby. See Kylie Jenner & more here!

April Love Geary, 23, proudly showed off her post-baby bod on May 15 via Instagram — less than three months after giving birth to daughter Mia Love Thicke, whom she shares with boyfriend Robin Thicke, 41. In the image, April is posing in a mirror, backside facing the camera. She’s topless and only has on a tiny nude-colored thong. “You can call me mommy,” she captioned the seductive snapshot. April totally proved just because you’re a mom, doesn’t mean you’re no longer hot! …But she’s not the first to do so.

Kylie Jenner, 20, got back on social media very quickly after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster with Travis Scott, 26, in February. One of her most impressive shots though was an Instagram she shared on April 14, just about six weeks postpartum. In the photo, the new mom is dressed for Coachella and confidently flaunting her flat abs. Of course fans were shocked by how quickly she seemed to shed her baby weight. “Damn baby girl,” one follower commented on the pic. Another gushed, “The bounce back is cray.”

But while showing off incredible bounce back is great for some celebs, Hilaria Baldwin took a different approach after the birth of her third child with Alec Baldwin, son Leonardo. Baby Leo was born in September 2016, and soon after, Hilaria wasn’t shy about posting a selfie of her body just 24 hours after giving birth. “I took this yesterday when Leonardo was about 24 hours old,” she captioned the honest snapshot. “It always makes me a bit nervous to do something like this, but I feel that in the age of such strong body shaming, I want to do all that I can to normalize a real body and promote healthy self esteem.” Now THAT’S inspirational!

