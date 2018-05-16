Yanny Vs. Laurel: Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling & More Stars Reveal What They Hear In Viral Clip

‘The dress’ is old news … Now the question is, do you hear ‘Yanny’ or Laurel?’ — Your favorite celebs are shook by the new viral craze and here’s what they heard!

Another day, another viral trend! The internet went absolutely nuts over the new “Yanny” and “Laurel” debate on May 15. Now, some of your favorite stars are weighing in on the viral craze. The internet comedian herself, Chrissy Teigen, 32, took a listen to the clip and instantly knew “it’s so clearly laurel,” she tweeted, adding, “I can’t even figure out how one would hear yanny.” However, someone begged to differ.

Mindy Kaling, 38, who said she heard “yanny” on the audio clip, responded to Chrissy’s tweet, writing, “I bought your cookbook. I loved it. And now you betray me?” The model then tried to jokingly make up for their disagreement with this clever line — “They’re saying younger, more beautiful people hear yanny!!!!!” Chrissy tweeted back. As the viral trend picked up speed, more stars jumped in to participate.

YouTube sensation, Logan Paul, 23, (obviously) created a hilarious video about the craze. Logan spoofed a fight with his friend over the clip, later slapping him in the face when he disagreed that the clip said “Yanny” instead of “Laurel”. Logan tweeted, “BRUH 1 MORE PERSON TELL ME IT’S YANNY I DARE U,” along with the video.

it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018

I bought your cookbook. I loved it. And now you betray me? #yanny — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2018