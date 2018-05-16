Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby News: Why Friends Think They May Already Be Expecting

Oh, baby! Friends of Meghan Markle’s already think the actress is pregnant ahead of the royal wedding, according to a new report! She and Harry have allegedly been trying for months and you have to hear why!

Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, are wasting no time trying to create a family of their own, according to a new report which claims Meghan’s friends think she may already be pregnant! “Meghan’s been nauseous,” a source tells In Touch magazine. And, the actress has allegedly had secret dress fittings at the last minute to make sure everything fits just right on her wedding day. Adding to the speculation, “Her skin is glowing and pals have spotted Harry affectionately touching her belly,” the source admits!

Harry and Meghan reportedly didn’t tell many people they were trying to get pregnant ahead of the wedding. Why? — “Although it’s tradition to wait until tying the knot before having babies, Harry’s always been a rule breaker and Meghan can feel her biological clock ticking, so they’ve already stopped using contraception,” the source tells the mag. “They’ve been trying for a baby for a few months.”

“She and Harry are more excited about having babies than they are about their actual wedding,” the insider says, adding that they’ve even discussed names. And, Meghan’s reportedly sought out advice from none other than Kate Middleton, 36, who is a pro at the whole mom thing!

After Kate and Prince William, 35, welcomed their third child, a second boy, Louis, at the end of April, “Meghan has felt a tremendous responsibility to get pregnant,” the insider reveals. “She’s been panicked because she doesn’t want to disappoint Harry, the queen and the whole royal family.”

All in all, IF the pair is expecting, things must be kept secret, as the source adds, “The queen would freak out of Meghan was pregnant before the wedding!” Nonetheless, at the same time, the queen is also the one who is apparently nudging Meghan and Harry to carry on the royal bloodline.

While Meghan and Harry have yet to even address the baby rumors, it is safe to say they’re most likely not even thinking about anything but their wedding. The couple, who became engaged in November 2017, will say “I do” at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

While the official guest list has yet to be revealed, 600 invitations were sent out. All guests who received an invitation are invited to the service, as well as a lunchtime reception at St George’s Hall, hosted by the Queen. Approximately 200 guests were invited to the reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles, which will take place later that evening.