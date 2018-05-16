17 90s Stars Back On TV & Hotter Than Ever: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Mandy Moore, & More

If you weren’t watching TV in the 90s, that’s okay because many of the stars of the decade are back on TV today! We’ve got Jennifer Love Hewitt, Mandy Moore and more stars with big TV comebacks.

Through so many TV revivals, many stars of the 1990’s are back on the small screen. But others who were around and hot during that decade have found new life in new roles today. It was just announced that Jennifer Love Hewitt, 39, is returning to TV on Fox’s 911 this fall, taking the place of departing Connie Britton. J-Love rocked to fame on Fox’s Party of Five, which ran from 1994-2000. She’s appeared in other TV shows since including The Ghost Whisperer and The Client List. She was most recently seen on a season of CBS’ NCIS in 2015.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is another face of the 90s who will be returning to our TV screens this fall. He rose to fame playing Zach on Saved By The Bell from 1989-1993, but has carved out a reputable acting career as an adult. The 44-year-old will be seen on Fox’s action-drama The Passage. Noah Wyle will be back on TV this fall in the CBS drama The Red Line, about a white cop who mistakenly shoots a black doctor. The 46-year-old played a doc for 15 years on NBC’s E.R. as Dr. John Carter from 1994-2009.

Tim Allen ruled ABC with the hit sitcom Home improvement which ran from 1991-1999. He later appeared on the network in the sitcom Last Man Standing which ran from 2011-2017 before getting cancelled. Not so fast, as Fox has picked the show up for its 2018 schedule!

Former attorney Marcia Clark, 64, became a household name in 1994 when she prosecuted O.J. Simpson in his televised trial for allegedly murdering his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman. While she famously lost the case, she’s gained a new career as an author and TV show developer. She’s co-writing and executive producing ABC’s new fall drama The Fix, about a LA D.A. who loses the trial of an A-list movie star accused of double murder. After fleeing to a small town she returns when he’s accused of another killing. Hmm, wonder where she got that idea for the show?

Mandy Moore has had the comeback of a lifetime thanks to This Is Us. Her role as Pearson family matriarch Rebecca has given the 34-year-old the highest career profile she’s had since she broke out as a singer in the late 1990’s with hits like “Candy” and “Walk Me Home” and starred in the 2002 film “A Walk To Remember.” While she had brief character acting arcs on shows like Scrubs and Entourage, Mandy finally got the massive success she deserves on the NBC weeper, which will be entering its third season.

Mayim Biyalik charmed audiences as Blossom on the NBC comedy from 1990-1995. The 42-year-old proved that she was more than just a teen star when she joined the cast of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory in 2010, where her Amy has been a mainstay character on the CBS sitcom ever since. Another actress that made us forget she was a 90’s star thanks to a huge TV career resurgence is Claire Danes. The 39-year-old starred in 1994’s critically acclaimed My So Called Life, but TV audiences know her best for her award-winning portrayal of bipolar CIA agent Carrie Matheson on Showtime’s Homeland since 2011.

Thanks to the Roseanne revival, Roseanne Barr, 65, Dan Goodman, 65, Sarah Gilbert, 43, and the rest of the original cast is back on top as the number one sitcom on TV. It originally aired on ABC from 1988-1997, but its 2018 reboot debut pulled in a whopping 18 million viewers, immediately securing a second season. The network says that the new season will focus more on the family unit and less on politics, as the title character both on the show and in real life is a big time Donald Trump supporter.

Will & Grace first made a splash when it debuted on NBC in 1998, and fans couldn’t get enough when Debra Messing and Eric McCormack returned to their title roles in a 2017 revival 11 years after it went off the air in 2006. All the sweeter it is that co-stars Sean McFarlane as Jack and Megan Mullally as Karen are back, creating the fab four again in the present day. The show is returning for its second revived season in 2018.

Candace Cameron Bure, Jodi Sweetin and Andrea Barber are back in our lives thanks to a revival of the ABC sitcom Full House which ran from 1987-1995. We last saw them as teens until Netflix brought their characters back to explore their lives as adults in Fuller House. Sadly the Olson Twins weren’t interested in reprising the role of Michelle Tanner.