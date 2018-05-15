‘The Voice’ Recap: Find Out The Final 4 Artists America Saved

The final 4 artists on ‘The Voice’ have been chosen! Find out who made it to next week’s season finale!

The semi-finals elimination night is here! Tonight on The Voice only four artists will make it through to reach next week’s season 14 finale. So, here’s how tonight will go: Once the top three saved artist are announced, then the middle three will perform again in hopes of securing the Instant Save from Twitter voters. After the results are tallied during the show, one artist who performed will be awarded with an Instant Save.

The girls completely took over on The Voice during season 14’s last elimination round before the finale! Following last night’s semi-final performances, America chose its top three The Voice artists to send through to the finale next week. And, they are…

Spensha Baker (Team Blake) Brynn Cartelli (Team Kelly) Kyla Jade (Team Blake)

As for the Instant Save? — America voted for Britton Buchanan (Team Alicia) as the fourth and final artist who will make it to the finale.

Jackie Foster, Rayshun Lamarr, Prior Baird and Kaleb Lee were all eliminated and will subsequently head home.

———————

TEAM STANDINGS:

Team Adam: N/A

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli

Team Blake: Spensha Baker, Kyla Jade