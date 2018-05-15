13 Stars Who Didn’t Cover Up Their Acne On Instagram

Love the skin you’re in! A ton of our favorite stars struggle with acne, and they’re not afraid to be open about it! Take a look at the gallery below to see Bella Thorne, Kendall Jenner and more celebrities who proudly flaunt their pimples.

Contrary to popular belief, celebrities get pimples. Shocking, right? Bella Thorne, 20, recently opened up about how she copes with acne during an inspiring interview with Vogue. “There’s paparazzi parked outside my house at all times. I have to think about what I look like. If i go without makeup, [they say] she must have been partying the night before, look at her skin, she’s wrecked. No, it’s because I struggle with cystic acne,” Bella said. Interestingly, this wouldn’t the first time the Famous In Love actress talked about her skin condition. She’s frequently posted photos of herself to Instagram with her acne on full display, and we’re so here for it!

Justin Bieber, 24, is another star who’s skin gives him a little trouble. But, instead of sulking over it, the “What Do You Mean” singer took to social media to share an epic selfie of himself on March 22 captioned “pimples are in.” In the pic, JB can be seen flaunting pimples on his forehead, and TBH he still looks good. Now, that’s the type of confidence we all need.

However, Kendall Jenner’s acne moment was the most iconic. At the 2018 Golden Globes, Kendall stunned in a black Giambattista Valli ball gown, but some trolls couldn’t help but point out that she had suffered a major breakout. And like expected, she was pretty taken aback. But, she quickly bounced back and used the moment to inspire her fans. ” Never let that sh*t stop you,” she tweeted after her photo went viral. Don’t you just love her?! Take a look at the gallery above to see more photos of celebrities with acne.