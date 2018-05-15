Meghan Markle’s Sister Blames Their Brother For Dad’s Heart Attack & Missing Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle’s father is hospitalized and it’s …all her brother’s fault? That’s what Meghan’s sister, Samantha Markle, EXCLUSIVELY tells us, blaming Thomas Markle for causing her dad to ‘crack!’

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., 73, returned to the hospital on May 14, less than a week after he suffered a terrifying heart attack. This health crisis was just the latest bit of insane drama leading up to the big wedding between Meghan, 36, and Prince Harry, 33. While Thomas Sr. is recuperating, his eldest daughter is fuming – and she’s pointing fingers at one family member for causing her dad’s brush with death! “My brother [Thomas Markle Jr.] is the cause of my father’s chest pains,” Samantha Grant, 53, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“He caused my dad to crack,” she adds, “By screaming for Harry to stop the wedding, by speaking as if they have a relationship when they don’t, by going to uncle Mike [Markle] to get him to reveal Dad’s location, which resulted in Dad being preyed on by journalists, by his … events in jail and media, by milking tabloids for [money]… all of it.” Whoa. Weddings are usually a hectic time, full of stress and headaches, but this royal wedding is one royal mess.

Thomas Sr. seemed to blame a different family member when he returned to the hospital for “serious chest pains,” as TMZ claims he specifically mentioned Samantha as the source of his distress. “I’ve been popping Valium for the pain, especially when I hear about my oldest daughter,” he told TMZ, citing how Samantha has been shading Meghan in the press leading up to her May 19 nuptials.

It seems Thomas is officially over the drama. He reportedly bailed on Meghan’s wedding due to shame over his scandal involving some staged photos he sold to the paparazzi. Instead of going and causing more embarrassment for Meghan, he decided to sit this one out and let her have her moment.

Even though Meghan’s family has brought her – let’s be honest – nothing but drama, she still wanted her dad to be at her wedding. “It won’t be the same fairytale wedding for her without her father walking her down the aisle,” a royal insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Meghan is devastated at the last minute change in the wedding plans. Plus, both she and Harry are scrambling for a possible replacement, with talks of her mother possibly being the woman to give her away at her big day. After all this heartache and shade, one can safely bet that neither Meghan’s sister nor brother are in the running for the job.