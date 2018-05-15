Couple goals! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stunned at the ‘Deadpool 2’ premiere in NYC on May 14, and the photo is to die for! Check it out here!

Ryan Reynolds, 41, may play a superhero, but his wife Blake Lively, 30, always steals the show. The gorgeous pair hit up the premiere of Ryan’s film Deadpool 2 on Monday, and boy were they a sight for sore eyes. Blake looked absolutely incredible in a black sequin jumpsuit paired with a gorgeous red bow. Her hair was styled in slicked back retro girls, and she paired the look with black dangling earrings. What a fashionista! Of course, Ryan looked equally handsome in a gray tailored two-piece suit with brown dress shoes. It’s clear a couple that slays together, stays together.

We’re obsessed with their red carpet moment, but we’re even more excited for Deadpool 2 to hit all theaters on May 18. As many of you may know, the sequel will follow Wade aka Deadpool (played by Ryan) as he brings together a team of fellow mutants to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities. Sounds pretty eventful, right? In addition to Ryan, the film will feature other A-listers including Terry Crews, Bill Skarsgard, Josh Brolin, and Atlanta’s Zazie Beets. It’s safe to say you should get your tickets, like now.

However, for you fans out there who plan on seeing the movie the moment it comes out, Ryan has an important message for you. “We’re asking that when you see Deadpool 2, you don’t say a f**king word about the fun sh*t in the movie. Cause it’d be super lame to spoil the fact that Deadpool dies in this one. Kidding. Not kidding. Kidding?” he tweeted. Oh, the suspense! We can’t wait to see what goes down. Check out the pic of Ryan and Blake above!