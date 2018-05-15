Rihanna Strips Naked For Fenty Beauty’s Colorful Summer Collection — See Pics

Beach, please! We are craving summer sunsets after seeing this new Fenty Beauty collection that Rihanna herself models, and she’s topless! See when RiRi’s latest makeup is coming to stores below!

Rihanna, 30, is on top of the world! She just released her super sexy Savage X Fenty lingerie line, which is totally inclusive for all sizes, shapes and colors, and now, she’s got another Fenty Beauty collection that is straight fire! Rihanna showcased the collection while posing topless on her Instagram. She’s wearing the pink, bronzey shades, and looks sun-kissed and glowing! The Beach Please collection will hit stores on May 21! It’s got three new Killawatt Foil Highlighters, including one shade, Mimosa Sunrise/Sangria Sunset, that is seriously TO DIE FOR. It’s gold and magenta perfection!

The collection features “limited edition Lip Luminizers and Eye Shimmers” — in fact, there are 6 new shades of lip glosses and two eye shimmers. Each eye shimmer is actually a two-in-one product, and is called the “Island Bling 2-IN-1 Liquid Eye Shimmer.” The shades are “Summer Fling/ Reignbow – deep metallic bronze/ iridescent gold” and “Mamacita/ Tini Kini – metallic rose gold/ iridescent opal.” Fenty Beauty just won THREE awards in our HollywoodLife Beauty Awards — if you haven’t tried it, what are you waiting for?

All of these new products are perfect to get that gorgeous glow all summer long!