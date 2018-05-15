In honor of ‘Red Sparrow’ being available today on Digital and Movies Anywhere, HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of the cast talking about Jennifer Lawrence’s powerful performance. Watch now!

Your next date night has been settled! Red Sparrow is now available on Digital and Movies Anywhere and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 22. Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence stars in this gripping thriller as Dominika Egorova, a former ballerina who is now working for the Russian intelligence service. After being recruited to the Sparrow School, Dominika is forced to use her body as a weapon. Jennifer co-stars alongside Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, Matthias Schoenaerts, Mary-Louise Parker, and more.

In our EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast talks about Jennifer’s presence and dedication to her craft. “There’s something quite magical about Jen,” Joel says in our EXCLUSIVE video. “There’s something very intuitive about her as an actress. She sort of perfectly suits a movie yet elevates it at the same time.”

Matthias loves that Jennifer is always in the moment. “She’s a force of nature,” he says. “Jennifer is a force. She’s always present. Like, she’s always there in the moment. That’s an enormous quality. I love that.”

Charlotte adds: “She’s very grounded, but at the same time, because she’s grounded she can really take off. A lot of actors feel that they’re not grounded and that their inherent emotional world would actually drown them if they do go too far. So if you have an actor that actually feels relatively grounded, then it’s really exciting. She’s a really exciting actress.”

