Rami Malek Is Unrecognizable As Queen’s Freddie Mercury In Epic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Trailer

From a computer hacker to a rock legend, Rami Malek is brilliant in the first trailer for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’! See the first look for the upcoming biopic, which will explore Freddie Mercury and Queen’s iconic story!

Rami Malek, 37, brings Freddie Mercury to life in the new Bohemian Rhapsody trailer. — A new biopic film which will celebrate Queen, their music and their lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The role is a complete change from what we’re used to seeing — Malek on the small screen as a shy computer hacker in Mr. Robot. Malek completely transformed himself to play Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic, which hits theaters in November 2018. The trailer features many of Queen’s iconic songs including “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Killer Queen,” and, of course, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

The trailer covers Queen’s struggle to reach mainstream success and how the group experimented with multiple different sounds to stand out from the rest. While it does focus heavily on Freddie’s story and influence on the band, the movie will very clearly tell as much of Queen’s story as his. It also alluded to telling Freddie’s death when someone tells him they just need a little time and he somberly responds, “What if we don’t have time?”

The upcoming biopic will also star other big names including, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers.