‘The Profit’ Marcus Lemonis Reveals Biggest Mistake New Business Owners Make & How To Avoid It
Marcus Lemonis has invested millions of his own money to help struggling businesses. Now, he is revealing the number one mistake most people make.
Marcus Lemonis, 44, is a businessman worth almost a billion dollars, so he knows a thing or two about success. We spoke to The Profit star at the grand opening of his MARCUS boutique in NYC on May 10. Before starting a business, Marcus says people fail because, “They don’t have a plan and they don’t have the right amount of working capital,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They open up and they have just a little bit of money. They realize, oh my god, I didn’t think I was going to lose money, and they wake up 5 months later, and can’t pay their rent. So they don’t have the proper capital or the proper plan.”
Marcus said this Manhattan store was a long time coming. “We have 19 stores around the country and New York is something — I think you have to be at the epicenter — it’s where our office is, it’s where fashion lives, but you have to find the right space. New York rents are [crazy]! But this was not bad! I really got a killer deal! I just have to deal with construction for a while. I absolutely love it.”