‘The Profit’ Marcus Lemonis Reveals Biggest Mistake New Business Owners Make & How To Avoid It

Marcus Lemonis has invested millions of his own money to help struggling businesses. Now, he is revealing the number one mistake most people make.

Marcus Lemonis, 44, is a businessman worth almost a billion dollars, so he knows a thing or two about success. We spoke to The Profit star at the grand opening of his MARCUS boutique in NYC on May 10. Before starting a business, Marcus says people fail because, “They don’t have a plan and they don’t have the right amount of working capital,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They open up and they have just a little bit of money. They realize, oh my god, I didn’t think I was going to lose money, and they wake up 5 months later, and can’t pay their rent. So they don’t have the proper capital or the proper plan.”

The Marcus boutique has high fashion brands like Paige Denim, Rebecca Taylor, Theory, Halston, and DL1961. I asked him to prioritize fashion for his fans shopping on a budget. What outfit will make the best impression? “That’s a great question. I think you should splurge on tops and save on bottoms. You can get really good denim and really good pants for not a lot of money. You could buy a pair of black trousers for $88 but you may need to spend $200 or $300 on the top. I don’t think you can skimp on the top because that’s what people see when they are looking around and at you. Especially if you’re sitting down. Pants, I think you can get away with, especially with denim.”

Marcus said this Manhattan store was a long time coming. “We have 19 stores around the country and New York is something — I think you have to be at the epicenter — it’s where our office is, it’s where fashion lives, but you have to find the right space. New York rents are [crazy]! But this was not bad! I really got a killer deal! I just have to deal with construction for a while. I absolutely love it.”