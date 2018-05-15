‘DWTS’ Pro Keo Motsepe Talks Disappointing Elimination & Who He Thinks Will Win Athletes Season

Keo is back with his weekly EXCLUSIVE vlog, and this week, he talks about the emotional semi-finals and takes us on a backstage tour…with a few surprise guests!

Keo Motsepe made it to the semi-finals with partner Jennie Finch, but unfortunately, they were eliminated on the May 14 episode. Watch Keo’s EXCLUSIVE vlog for HollywoodLife above — there are some special quest stars, including Jennie’s husband Casey Daigle, Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber, and a quick hello from Lindsay Arnold and her former partner, baseball player and semi-finals guest judge David Ross!

He also reveals who he thinks should win Season 26: Athletes. Keo says he really respects Adam Rippon because he is so true to himself. Keo’s partner Jennie told us after the show on Monday, “It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be tough! All three of them are incredible. Tonya is magical out there…Adam was made for this… I mean everyone is on the edge of their seats watching because you don’t know what is coming next! I don’t know, but I can’t wait to watch and vote! And Josh… goodness! What a great pairing [with Sharna]. They put on a show every week — I feel like they should be charging for what they are able to perform and do! It’s incredible!”

Jennie says the biggest takeaway from the show was, “You know for myself, not to be afraid to fail. I have never had rhythm and I never felt comfortable on the dance floor and I got the opportunity to dance in front of millions and it’s like, lets go for it. Just be game and it is what it is — have fun with it. Life’s too short, enjoy the ride! Enjoy the journey!” Watch Keo’s vlog above!