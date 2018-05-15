Taylor Swift’s BF, Joe Alwyn, Recognized As Up-&-Coming Star With Award During Cannes Debut

While Taylor Swift is killin’ it on her stadium tour, her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, has an accomplishment of his own to brag about — he made his Cannes Film Festival debut AND got a special honor at the event!

Joe Alwyn may have started out making headlines because of his relationship with Taylor Swift, but he’s quickly forging a path of his own in the spotlight! The actor was even invited to attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, and he looked quite handsome while walking the red carpet at the Trophee Chopard Ceremony on May 14. Joe kept this red carpet look simple in a black suit and tie, and at the event. At the event, he was given the Chopard Trophy, which is an honor that goes to someone up-and-coming in the international film industry.

“I haven’t been to Cannes before, so to come here to such a prestigious festival for my first time and to receive this award is amazing and such an honor,” he said in his speech, according to E! News. “Especially seeing the list of people who have won it before, it’s amazing to be added to that group of names. I feel very lucky to do something that I love as a job, and so, to be recognized in this way at such a relatively early stage of my career is a huge vote of confident and is very special. So thank you.” Stars like Nick Cannon, Kevin Zegers, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Marion Cotillard, Diane Kruger and more have won the award in the past.

Unfortunately, Joe’s uber-famous girlfriend, Taylor, couldn’t make it to France for the big night. After all, she’s currently in the midst of a massive stadium tour back in the States at the moment! Of course, these two have made a point to keep their romance on the DL since they got together a year and a half ago, so it’s no surprise that Tay skipped this red carpet, regardless.

Joe was on-hand to help Taylor kick off her tour in Arizona on May 8, though. Eagle-eyed fans spotted him watching the show from a special VIP section, and Taylor even seemed to point him out a few times while onstage. This is the real deal, guys!