15 Times Jennifer Lopez Rocked Daringly High Slits On The Red Carpet Like A Pro

If ya got it, flaunt it, and Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to showing some leg! Check out all the times she’s brought sexy back to the red carpet with high-slit gowns!

Jennifer Lopez has worn so many iconic outfits on red carpets through the years, but no one can rock a thigh-high slit gown like she can! The songstress most recently wore a dangerously high slit velvet gown at a benefit for the Robin Hood Foundation, which helps New York’s poor. J.Lo absolutely stunned in the curve-hugging gown that featured two glittering gem flowers on the shoulder and at the top of the slit, that came up past her hip! The 48-year-old was joined by her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez who looked equally as handsome in a light blue smoking jacket. What a hot couple! Click here to see all the times J.Lo has rocked a sexy, high slit on the red carpet!

J.Lo has been rocking this trend for a while now! She wore a jaw-dropping Versace gown to the Met Gala only a few weeks ago, which showed off her tanned, toned leg, Angelina Jolie style. The gown featured a train of black feathers, and a large cross over her chest, to go with the ‘Heavenly Bodies’ theme. It was absolutely one of the best looks of the night! Then, there was Jennifer’s gorgeous ball gown she wore to the TIME 100 Gala, which had a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She absolutely sizzled in the gold Zuhair Murad dress and the again on stage in a white, cut-out gown for her performance later that night.

It’s one thing to rock these daring looks on stage, which J.Lo is never afraid to do, but it’s another to strut in stilettos with a thigh-high slit down the red carpet. She did it again with her lavender iconic gown at the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017! The flowing, high-neck, high-slit Ralph & Russo gown was an absolute dream and proved the singer’s style has definitely matured since her daring green Versace gown in 2000 (you know the one).

