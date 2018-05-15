Jane Fonda, 80, Has Been Rocking A Rainbow Of Pantsuits — See Colorful Outfits

Jane Fonda looked angelic in a white suit while at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14. She’s been rocking a bunch of sexy suits lately — see pics of her cool wardrobe below!

Jane Fonda, 80, is turning heads left and right at the Cannes Film Festival. Surrounded with A-listers and models, Jane is making fashion statements in major designers at big events. She wore a gorgeous white suit by Alberta Ferretti at a Chopard event on Monday, May 14. She paired the look with Sarah Flint’s “Emma” shoe in Gold Nappa. She’s been loving the pantsuit look lately! She wore a powder blue satin suit earlier in the day, before the Chopard event, and was beaming.

Jane has been out and about promoting her new movie Book Club, which centers around four older women reading Fifty Shades of Grey and re-discovering live and love. She wore a hot pink suit to the premiere on May 6 in Los Angeles. She posed alongside the cast — Candice Bergen, 72, Mary Steenburgen, 65, and Diane Keaton, 72 — in a light pink suit in Vegas in April during CinemaCon. She also rocked a dramatic snakeskin suit for the season 4 premiere of her show Grace & Frankie in Los Angeles in January. Each look is better than the last! We love her red carpet confidence!

“I think it’s very individual,” Jane told PEOPLE about sex and love after a certain age. “Some people have closed up shop down there, and for others the sex only gets better.” Click through the gallery attached above to see all of Jane’s cool outfits!