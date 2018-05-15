Cannes: Is Diane Kruger, 41, Hiding A Baby Bump Under Billowing Gowns? See Pics As Rumors Swirl

Diane Kruger’s hit the Cannes red carpet multiple times this year, and with each look, fans’ pregnancy speculation grows! Rocking one flowy dress after another, some are convinced she & Norman Reedus are expecting!

Diane Kruger‘s, 41, Cannes Film Festival appearances have fans buzzing that she’s pregnant with her first child! The actress is currently dating The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, 49, and some fans are convinced her outfit choices point to a pregnancy. But not only is she solely wearing loose clothing, Page Six claims Diane is also abstaining from alcohol at events.

So far Diane has sported three gowns, all styles that meticulously conceal her midsection, which is uncharacteristic for the National Treasure star. Diane’s first red carpet look was May 13, when she hit the scene in a gorgeous light blue gown with a train. That evening, the blonde beauty stunned in a pink mini dress that was uber boxy and had tons of extra fabric. The next day she appeared on the carpet in a floor-length purple dress by Prada.

Despite the billowing factor though, each dress is stunning, and Diane definitely seems to be glowing! “Congratulations on the pregnancy!!! 👶🏼,” one commenter wrote next to an Instagram photo Diane shared of herself wearing the purple dress. Another explained, “She is pregnant too that is why she does not wear form fitting dresses anymore and won’t in a while.” Keep in mind, Diane has NOT confirmed — nor denied — a pregnancy, but it seems most of her fans are already sure she has a bun in the oven!

In addition to her loose-fitting dresses, Diane has also been seen hiding under a large pink coat. She even wore a billowing dress to the Met Gala on May 7, which also got people talking. “She’s been wearing super billowy dresses at three events here in Cannes so far, and also at the Met Gala,” a Page Six insider shared with the mag. The source added that Diane even sipped water at Cannes events despite rosé “flowing freely.”

Reports also claim Diane and Norman are currently house hunting together, as she reportedly just listed her two-bedroom Tribeca apartment — that she’s only had for about a year. The couple has been together since late 2016, after she broke up with actor Joshua Jackson, whom she dated for a decade. She and Joshua never married or had children.