Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Has Teen Mini Me, Posting Very Rare Photo Of Daughter, Apple, 14

Gwyneth Paltrow rarely shares social media photos of her kids. But in honor of daughter Apple’s 14th birthday, she showed that her firstborn child with ex Chris Martin is actually the actress’ mini-me!

Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, is so extremely protective of her two kids with ex-husband Chris Martin that we hardly know what they look like. In honor of her daughter Apple turning 14 on May 14, the Goop founder made an exception and posted a stunning photo of her eldest child to her Instagram account. The close-up shows Apple’s face complete with adorable freckles, her blue eyes, and her blonde hair wetted down as it appears she’s in a swimsuit. She resembles her famous mom so much that on first blush, it looks like a photo of a teenage Gwyneth! Who knew that the Iron Man star is one of the Hollywood mom’s fortunate enough to have her own mini-me!

“Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14,” Gwyneth captioned the gorgeous photo of Apple. Gwyneth and Chris have consciously raised both Apple and brother Moses, 12, out of the public eye so when we see pics of their kids, it’s precious and refreshing. And who knew that Apple has inherited her dad’s songwriting ability? Gwyneth is sharing all sorts of private family details.

Apple’s birthday and Mother’s Day coming just 24 hours apart seems to have made Gwyneth feel like really opening up with her fans. On May 13, she posted a never before seen nude photo showing herself in profile with a hugely pregnant belly. She captioned the IG pic, “Fourteen years ago on the verge of a life changing morning… To all of us, biological, adoptive, foster, spiritual, communal, all the den mothers and grand mothers and great grandmothers and great great grandmothers, all the way back, happy Mother’s Day.” First a nude pic from the eve of her first day as a mom to a never before seen current photo of her daughter…Gwyneth is blowing our minds!