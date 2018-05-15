See Pics
Hollywood Life

Farrah Abraham Goes Commando In Cannes: She Flashes Crotch In Shocking Wardrobe Malfunction

Farrah Abraham
Oops! It looks like Farrah Abraham forgot her underwear in Cannes! The ‘Teen Mom’ star accidentally exposed her crotch while wearing a sexy gown with a slit! See the wild wardrobe malfunction!

Farrah Abraham, 26, has never been shy about showcasing her best assets, but this time may have been a bit too much… even for her! The Teen Mom veteran accidentally flashed her crotch at the Cannes Film Festival while attending a fashion show on May 14. And, no, this wasn’t your typical wardrobe malfunction — you know, where we catch a glimpse of a star’s undergarments. This was a full-on crotch shot, as Farrah went completely commando underneath her thigh-high slitted skirt. Check out the X-Rated photos!

The South of France sure heated up as Farrah stepped out at the annual film festival. And, while going commando in red carpet ensembles is nothing new for celebrities, it’s usually done in a way that well, this won’t happen. Luckily, Farrah look unfazed in the snaps, as she kept a firm smile on her face at the event. Maybe she was thinking that onlookers would have been distracted by her sheer top, which barely covered up her breasts.

The reality star took to Instagram to post similar shots of her red carpet dress. However, in her photo, her private area was covered with her skirt. Farrah documented her Cannes adventure as she attended a lavish yacht party in the French Rivera. She also dined on the beach and enjoyed other fun events. And, Farrah wasn’t alone. — She was joined by her daughter, Sophia, 9, who appeared to be having a ton of fun on the beach.

Farrah also hit the red carpet for a Fashion For Relief event in cannes, where she donned a stunning strapless red dress. The ensemble also had a slit, but this time, she kept things a bit more covered up! If you got it, flaunt it, right?!