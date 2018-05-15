Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram on May 15 to post some absolutely amazing topless pics of herself posing while wearing red and black thong bikini bottoms. See the sizzling pics here!

Emily Ratajkowski, 26, looked unbelievable in a series of eye-catching topless photos she posted of herself on Instagram on May 15 and we can’t get enough! The gorgeous brunette was wearing a red and black thong bikini bottom and covering her breasts with her hands in one of the snapshots and in another she sported a one-piece swimsuit with the same pattern. She also showed off her amazing behind with a backside pic. The pics were used to promote her swimwear line, Inamorata Swim, which is where the swimsuits she was modeling are from.

The brunette model’s new pics prove her body is more in shape than ever. She’s known for posting a lot of pics that show off her figure on her social media and her confidence shines in each one! Whether she’s nude or in some extremely sexy attire, this lady knows how to work it and we can’t help but admire her ability to flaunt what she’s got and not care what anyone thinks about it.

In addition to her incredible photos, Emily recently made headlines for shocking everyone by unexpectedly marrying her boyfriend Sebastian Bear-McClard back in Feb. 2018 and they’ve seemed inseparable ever since. From PDA on red carpets or casual outings, they have always looked so in love which is why many found recent news about Sebastian shadily cozying up to Suki Waterhouse quite surprising. Despite the controversial incident, the two lovebirds looked to be just fine during a recent red carpet event in New York City so we’re hoping all is well on that front!

Emily always knows how to make her followers go wild with her irresistible pics! We can’t wait to see what she posts next!