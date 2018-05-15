Trump Defends Kelly Sadler After She Mocks John McCain’s Cancer & Twitter Lets Him Have It

Rather than condemn Kelly Sadler for insulting John McCain, Donald Trump went after the ‘leakers’ who revealed the info! Twitter is furious about the president’s tweet, and they’re clapping back.

President Donald Trump, 71, finally addressed the Kelly Sadler scandal on Twitter on May 15. Well, in so many words. Rather than reprimanding the White House communications aide for joking about 81-year-old Senator John McCain‘s terminal cancer diagnosis, he instead went after the people who leaked the remarks from the closed-door meeting. “The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible. With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!”, the president tweeted.

There’s a lot to dissect here. So, the leaks are an “over-exaggeration” perpetuated by the media to make the White House look bad. But it’s also priority to find the people who leaked the remarks, which makes the situation sound actually pretty dire. There’s also no mention of Sadler in there by name, nor an apology to Senator McCain. Sadler had dismissed McCain’s opposition to Trump’s CIA head nominee, Gina Haspel, but saying that the senator’s “dying anyway.” McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer, in July 2017.

While the remark was played off as an awkward joke, it’s not being taken that way. White House spokesman Raj Shah said on May 14 that Sadler had been “dealt with internally,” but refused to say how, as then it would not be internal. It appears that she has kept her job, though. After seeing Trump’s tweet, voters were furious that all he could talk about was the leak.

“Be sure to let us know who those leakers are. We have some medals we would like to pin on them,” one person tweeted. “Who hired those schmucks anyway? You sentient dung heap,” another voter tweeted, with a second person chiming in, “He’s not sentient.”

“How bad do you have to be to have People you hired (remember… I surround myself with the best people) turn on you and become chronic leakers. They must all hate you. It is a daily occurrence. Reflective of poor leadership! # Sad”

“TRANSLATION, in decent human language: On behalf of my staff, I would like to apologize to the @ SenJohnMcCain family for any pain a member of my staff may have caused you in your time of need. Please accept our prayers. We will address this personnel matter in due time.”

Definition of a coward and traitor is the POS who dodged the draft 5 times then had the nerve to cut down a true war hero who suffered through 5 years of torture and refused to leave his men behind. You’re a pathetic excuse for a man — Mike Fasel (@mike_fasel) May 15, 2018

In Trump's opinion, his staff member who made fun of John McCain's terminal illness isn't a "traitor," but the people who told the press about it are. https://t.co/CLtD4hjYdT — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 14, 2018

And now, to wait to see if Trump actually addresses the Sadler situation, or just lets it go…