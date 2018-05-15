Damon Wayans Accuses ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Star Clayne Crawford Of Injuring Him & Hitting Another Star

After it was revealed that Clayne Crawford won’t be returning to ‘Lethal Weapon,’ Damon Wayans, went public with allegations of abuse against the actor.

Less than a week after it was announced that Clayne Crawford had been let go from Lethal Weapon amidst complaints of alleged “emotional abuse,” Damon Wayans took to social media to share an incident where he felt poorly treated by his co-star. Damond has since deleted his account, but on May 14, he posted a short video from the set with the caption, “Now that the fate of the show is solidified..I’d like to address the TWITTER outrage and image to follow,” he wrote.

In the video, which was a clip from an episode of the show directed by Clayne, Damon can be seen ducking from an explosion. However, while the explosion occurs on the right side of Damon’s character, he grabs the left side of his head once debris goes flying. To reiterate this point, Damon went on to post a photo of the back of his head after shooting the scene, and it shows a small, bleeding cut on the left. “How does the shrapnel from this hit me on the opposite side of the head?” he asked.

Damon went on to tweet the explanation he was given for the incident: “It turns out there was a second shooter, to Damon’s left, on the other side of the pillar behind which his character was crouched, which accounts for what he heard from his left side.” He also pointed out that he received #noapology from Clayne after the incident.

Damon’s Twitter rant didn’t end there, though. Next, he tweeted a photo of a sticker that read, “Clayne Crawford is an Emotional Terrorist,” with the caption, “Since @warnerbrostv is not defending me at all, here’s another photo of images other people were posting in and around the lot. He became UNINSURABLE! Relished in making female cry. And stuck fear in cast and crew. He hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open. @lancehenriksen a white man!!! #notanaccident #knowyourfacts!”

These are obviously some incredibly major accusations against Clayne, who issued an apology after his firing and admitted to being reprimanded on set more than once. One of the incidents he explained seemed to reference Damon’s complaint. “The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director who, in turn ,were angry at my response,” he wrote. “I met with Human Resources, I apologized for my part of the conflict, and I completed studio-appointed therapy. I even shared a sizable portion of my paycheck with one of the parties involved per the instruction of the studio. The second reprimand came during an episode I was directing. An actor on-set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him. It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all safety precautions and procedures being followed. I take responsibility for the incident because I was in charge of the set.”

Lethal Weapon was renewed for a third season without Clayne. Seann William Scott has been confirmed as the new cast member.