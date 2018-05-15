Cannes: Bella Hadid Risks Major Wardrobe Malfunction Going Braless In Daring, Silver Gown

The queen of Cannes is continuing her reign! Bella Hadid stepped out on another red carpet May 14, and showed some skin in a bit of a risque silver gown. Gorgeous!

Bella Hadid, 21, hit the red carpet for the premiere of BlacKkKlansman at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14, and she looked stunning as ever in her beaded, silver dress. The gorgeous supermodel went braless in the ensemble, which featured a halter top neckline and low-cut back that revealed major sideboob. Had the material covering her chest even moved out of place just slightly, Bella could have suffered quite the wardrobe malfunction, but everything stayed right where it needed to and she OWNED that carpet!

To complete her look, Bella wore bronze makeup on her face, with eyeshadow to match. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek updo, while she added a pop of dark red on her lips. She also rocked dazzling silver earrings and bracelets to match the metallic look of her ensemble. Bella has been in Cannes for about a week now, killing it on red carpet after red carpet and we’re going to add this gown to her plethora of amazing looks from the trip!

While she’s been spending a lot of time with Kendall Jenner, 22, on the trip, Bella also had everyone talking because of a romantic reunion with her ex, The Weeknd. The two were spotted kissing one night, and were seen together at various events throughout the week.

Bella and The Weeknd ended their more than one year relationship in 2016, and just a few months later, he got together with Selena Gomez. However, they called it quits in Oct. 2017 when she started seeing her on-off love, Justin Bieber, again. It looks like The Weeknd has finally moved on from that heartbreak now, though!