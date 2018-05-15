Ariel Winter Ready To Marry Levi Meaden & Have Kids ‘Sooner Than Later’: Her Plans Revealed

There’s no denying Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are so in love. We’re hearing exclusively the two may be ready to take the next step, sooner rather than later!

Ariel Winter, 20, and Levi Meaden, 30, have made their relationship work and thrive through busy acting careers and the craziness of Hollywood. Now, HollywoodLife is hearing exclusively that the two are almost ready to get married and start a family! “Ariel would like to start a family young and since she is financially stable, she wants to take a little bit of a break from acting and pursue marriage and have some kids after Modern Family is officially done,” the insider revealed. “Levi is a little older than her and he is down and on the same wavelength as her, as well. They have a pretty great relationship and they both plan on being with each other forever, so why not start forever sooner than later.” The pair have been together since November 2016, and have proved they are the most normal couple in Hollywood — grocery shopping, walking dogs and support each other in their careers!

Ariel is preparing to film the final season of Modern Family, which she has starred in since 2009. Levi, on the other hand, just celebrated the opening of his film with Gabrielle Union, Breaking In. Ariel supported him at the movie’s premiere, and gave him a shout out in a sweet Instagram post. “Can’t believe @breakinginmovie finally opens in theaters tomorrow!!! @gabunion kicks ass & @levi_meaden is absolutely amazing along with the rest of the cast! Proud of you my love,” the actress wrote with a clip from the film.

Levi admitted to People that the couple helps each other out when it comes to acting world. “It helps when it’s somebody else who is in the industry,” he said of dating Ariel. “It helps when you get a role and run it past each other and see what they think and read the script and try things. It’s really helpful.” Still, he added, he’s trying to navigate his new fame, saying, “We also try to, in our private life, keep it separate from the industry and try to keep it grounded and normal and about us.” We think these two are absolutely couple goals!