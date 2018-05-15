Are ‘Teen Mom’s Catelynn & Tyler Getting Divorced? She Breaks Silence On Startling Report

After Catelynn Lowell changed her name on Instagram, dropping her her husband’s last name, fans were quick to assume they had split. Now, she’s setting the record straight and we have so many questions…

Catelynn Lowell, 26, and Tyler Baltierra, are “not getting a divorce,” she confirmed on May 15! The Teen Mom star took to Instagram to respond to speculation that she and Baltierra were splitting after she changed name on the social media app back to her maiden, Lowell. “Couples go through ups and downs that’s normal life,” she continued, adding, “We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us!” Tyler has yet to address the divorce reports.

Fans even speculated further that Catelynn and Tyler were having relationship troubles when he didn’t post about her for Mother’s Day on Sunday May 15. Not to mention, Tyler’s cryptic social media posts haven’t helped simmer down the divorce rumors. In early May, he began posted poetry that he had written, some of which contains messages about feeling “broken, beaten, and all off pace.” Tyler also tweeted about feeling “so empty” while lying in bed with Catelynn, as recent as April.

Catelynn’s denial comes amidst ongoing struggles with mental health. She recently completed her third treatment program in February 2018. On last season of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn had undergone treatment twice over the course of filming . During the emotional finale, she was seen telling Tyler told her she wanted to return to treatment. In the closing scene, Catelynn shockingly told Tyler that she’d understand if he no longer wanted to be with her.

Catelynn and Tyler married in 2015 at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan. Their wedding guests included their Teen Mom costars Amber Portwood, 28, and Maci Bookout, 26. Catelynn and Tyler were first introduced to the reality TV world in 2009 when MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, documented Lowell’s pregnancy with the couple’s first child, Carly. The couple decided to give the child up for adoption, but continued to document their life after baby for the network’s Teen Mom. Catelynn and Tyler later welcomed their second child, Novalee Reign, on New Year’s Day, 2015.