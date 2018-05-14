Willow Smith Admits She Cut Herself After ‘Whip My Hair’ Success & Shocks Mom In Live Interview

OMG! This is so sad. In a live interview with her mom, Willow Smith admitted that following her huge success, she began to cut herself — and her mom had no idea.

On the most recent episode of Jada Pinkett Smith, 46, and Willow Smith‘s Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, Willow made a shocking admission that took her mom and her grandma by surprise. The episode centered around dealing with loss and Jada asked her 17-year-old daughter what her greatest loss was. Willow replied that she lost her ‘sanity’ after her song “Whip My Hair” became an international hit in 2010. “It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this gray area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?'” she told her mom and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones. “After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album. And I was like, I’m not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself,” Willow revealed.

Jada and Adrienne were visibly shocked by Willow’s revelation. “What? When were you cutting yourself?” Jada asked. “I didn’t see that part. Cutting yourself where?” Willow showed her mom a spot on her wrist that she had self-harmed. “I mean, you can’t even see it but there’s still a little something there, but like, totally lost my sanity for a moment there. I never talk about it because it was such a short weird point in my life. But you have to pull yourself out of it.” Jada admitted she had absolutely no idea her daughter was hurting herself, and Willow said she worked herself through it and stopped after realizing it was “absolutely psychotic.”

“That’s good to freaking know!” Jada said “Willow, I had no idea. I never saw any signs of that.” In the same episode, Jada broke down in tears while talking about the loss of her friend Tupac Shakur. “He was one of those people that I expected to be here. My upset is more anger. Because I feel that he left me. And I know that’s not true. I really did believe he was going to be here for the long run,” she said. You can watch the emotional episode on Facebook Watch, today.