‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals Recap: The Remaining 8 Artists Perform Solos & Duets For The Last Time

The Semi-Finals are here on ‘The Voice’! Each of the 8 artists will perform twice — a solo and duet with another artist! This will mark the last time they’ll take the stage before the finale, where only 4 artists will advance to.

We are getting closer and closer to seeing who will become The Voice 2018. Tonight’s Semi-Finals will be the last performance show before next week’s finale. Therefore, tomorrow’s eliminations are thee most important of the season. Here’s how tonight’s going to go: Each artist will perform once by themselves with a meaningful song of their choosing. — The song will have a personal story behind it. In the midst of the solo performances, each artist will also perform for a second time in a duet with another artist. The duets will blend two songs in a special way, otherwise known as a mashup.

Voting? — Fans can vote (per usual, via The Voice app or on Twitter) for all performances; And, the voting will open at the start of the show. When voting for the duets, each artist will get one vote. After this week, four artists will be eliminated and four will move onto next’s week’s finale.

(SOLO) Team Kelly Clarkson — Brynn Cartelli: The youngest contestant in the competition kicked off the Semi-Finals with a dominating and emotional rendition of “What the World Needs Now is Love” by Jackie DeShannon. Brynn chose this particular song because she wants to be an example for her generation to lead the message that the world needs more love. The judges were so moved by her performance, and that fact that she’s so young.

(DUET) Kaleb Lee & Pryor Baird performed “Hillbilly Bone/Hillbilly Deluxe” and it was extra special because they’re actually good friends behind the scenes. They bond over hunting and other things they both love.

(SOLO) Team Alicia Keys — Jackie Foster, true to her heart, performance a rock classic, “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake. While the song has incredible expectations, she had a bit of help from a former member of Whitesnake, who’s also the drummer on The Voice stage. Although she didn’t need much help because Jackie killed her performance. She wanted this song to be “her anthem” because she wants to bring rock back and be a voice that says, “follow your dreams.”

(DUET) Kyla Jade & Spensha Baker performed “What’s Going On/Rise Up”.

(SOLO) Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr — The, what many would said, underdog of the competition, performed “Imagine” by John Lennon. Rayshun is so sweet because he is just grateful to be on this journey, and he has insane pipes. He nailed his performance, vocally, but he was the totally package. — He was confident, he used the stage, and he convinced the audience, as well as Adam, that the world needs the song he performed.

(SOLO) Team Blake Shelton: Spensha Baker put on a powerful and spiritual performance of “My Church” by Maren Morris. This song choice was particularly close to Spensha’s heart because she sang about her family’s strong belief in their faith; She felt it represented her background the best.

(SOLO) Team Blake: Kyla Jade — She chose to sing”Let it Be” by The Beatles because her goal after receiving so much support from America is to make people feel a certain way when performs. With her family have a church back home, she wanted to make people feel like they were in church. “This was a superstar iconic performance,” Alicia said with high praise. Then, Blake got the crowd going when he told Kyla she could have won The Voice with that performance.

(DUET) Britton Buchanan & Brynn Cartelli: The two youngest artists sounded like seasoned pros with their rendition of “FourFiveSeconds” by Kanye West, Rihanna and Paul McCartney.

(SOLO) Team Kelly: Kaleb Lee — The country singer shared something very heartbreaking with his choice of “It is Well With My Soul”. He said his father was never there for him. “My father didn’t want to be my father,” Kaleb admitted.

(DUET) Jackie Foster & Rayshun Lamarr: The energetic duo nearly shook the stage with their lively performance of “Believer/Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons.

(SOLO) Team Blake: Pryor Baird — He performed “Change the World” by Eric Clapton because that’s exactly what he wants to do for his girlfriend. He wanted to sing to her that he would do anything for her.

——————–

TEAM STANDINGS:

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Jackie Foster

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, Kaleb Lee

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Spensha Baker