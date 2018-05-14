Did Nicki Minaj Lip Sync At Miami Show? Watch Video That Has People Wondering If She Sings Live

Nicki Minaj epically surprised fans at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival as a guest performer. But while the crowd was ecstatic to see her, a new report claims she may have been lip syncing the whole time!

Nicki Minaj, 35, hit the stage at Rolling Loud festival in Miami on May 13 to a wild crowd screaming her name! The rapper came out as a surprise during Future‘s, 34, set, and she ran through her Migos/Cardi B collab “MotorSport” as well as one of her two new solo singles, “Chun-Li.” And although the audience was going crazy for Nicki while she was on stage, according to Media Takeout, she was lip syncing. Click here to see pics of Nicki’s hottest looks ever.

“After juts a few seconds, it became clear that they weren’t seeing Niki rap her lyrics – she was lip synching,” the media outlet wrote on May 14. MTO also claims fans were slamming Nicki on social media, however, we only found complimentary messages on both Twitter and Instagram. “YOU SLAAAYYYYYYY💗💗💗💗💗YAAAASSSSSS.YOU KILLED IT!!!!!🔥” one commenter wrote on Instagram. Another gushed via Twitter, “ @ NICKIMINAJ yes ! Babe once again you KILLED IT !”

Watch the video below and decide for yourselves if YOU think Nicki is actually lip syncing during her appearance! We do have to admit that the artist turns away from the audience a lot and there is also tons of smoke on stage, which hides her face perfectly. But as for the people who were there, apparently most of them didn’t notice anything was off. Either way though, this isn’t the first time Nicki has been accused of lip syncing.

While performing at the 2015 VMAs, some viewers claimed she appeared to be lip syncing when she joined Taylor Swift on stage for “Bad Blood.” Of course there’s no proof though, and she still gave one heck of a show — as always. Years earlier, in 2010, Nicki actually defended herself against lip syncing allegations after fans suggested she was lip-syncing at the BET Awards that year.

“U could hear me in the auditorium but apparently not in TV land. Shout out to the sound guy. They say it’ll b fixed wen it re-airs. :/,” Nicki tweeted at the time.