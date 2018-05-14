Melania Trump Shockingly Undergoes Surgery For ‘Benign Kidney Condition’ & Will Remain In Hospital

First Lady Melania Trump underwent kidney surgery on May 14 and is expected to remain there for ‘several days’, according to her office. Here’s what we know so far.

Melania Trump, 48, was admitted to Walter Reed Hospital in nearby Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday morning for an embolization surgery to treat a benign kidney condition,according to the statement from her communications director, Stephanie Grisham. Not much else is known about her procedure. The first lady is expected to remain hospitalized for several days following the operation for observation. President Donald Trump remained at the White House during her operation.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife will keep you updated as more information becomes available.