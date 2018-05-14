Meghan Markle’s Dad Rushing To Hospital After Suffering ‘Serious’ New Chest Pains

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle Sr. is facing a fresh health scare days after having a heart attack that made him pull out from attending her royal wedding.

Meghan Markle, 36, is facing a fresh drama less than a week before she weds Prince Harry, 33. Hours after it was announced her dad Thomas Markle Sr. is pulling out of the royal wedding and won’t be walking her down the aisle, he revealed that he is experiencing “serious chest pains,” according to TMZ. The news is especially scary as the former lighting director said on May 14 that part of the reason he is skipping the May 19 wedding is because he had a heart attack six days earlier.

The chest pains are apparently serious enough that Thomas is planning to head back to hospital. The news gets worse – and messier. Thomas is reportedly claiming that his chest pains are stress-related. We can totally understand why he would say that – given that he is at the center of a massive scandal, involving staged paparazzi photos. But if the stress of admitting that he has been colluding with photographers isn’t bad enough, he is now blaming his other daughter – Samantha Markle – for contributing to the “emotional upset,” according to TMZ. Apparently he hates the fact that Samantha is bashing the Suits star as much as fans do. “I’ve been popping Valium for the pain, especially when I hear about my oldest daughter,” Thomas said.

He also shared some tidbits about what’s going on behind-the-scenes. Firstly, he claims he hasn’t heard from the bride, since the photo scandal broke. Secondly, he knows exactly who he wants to walk Meghan down the aisle in his place – his ex-wife and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland. Thomas’s comments come on the same day that Samantha took to Twitter to blame herself for the embarrassing situation. On May 14 she tweeted that it was “her fault” because she suggested he participate in the “staged photos.” Meanwhile, even though none of the Markles have been invited to the royal wedding, Meghan’s nephews Thomas and Tyler Dooley touched down in London’s Heathrow Airport on May 14 – not to go to the wedding, of course. They’re reportedly going to be special correspondents for the U.K.’s Good Morning Britain, because obviously that’s what we’d all do if our aunt didn’t invite us to her wedding! Hmm, maybe not!