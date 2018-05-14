‘American Idol’: Maddie Poppe Reveals Why She Chose Beach Boys Song As Fans Rave Over Performance

Fans cannot get enough of Maddie Poppe’s performance on the May 13 episode of ‘American Idol.’ Here’s how she came up with her popular song choice!

Maddie Poppe closed out the May 13 episode of American Idol with a powerful performance of the Beach Boys’ track “God Only Knows,” and it quickly became one of the most buzzed-about moments of the night. “I’ve always loved that song,” she told HollywoodLife and other media outlets after the show. “I was talking with my vocal coach about that and I said, ‘I wanna sing this song,’ and he said, ‘Yeah we need to sing that song some week.’ Well, then we found out Mother’s Day week was coming up and I thought…man, I mean, could I sing that for Mother’s Day? It’s kinda saying that we drive each other crazy, but I’d be nothing without you. I’ve loved that song since I first heard it and I love the Beach Boys, so that’s why I picked that song.”

It was quite an exciting night for Maddie, as she was announced as a finalist in the top three alongside Gabby Barrett and Caleb Lee Hutchinson. Unfortunately, for contestants Michael J. Woodard and Cade Foehner, the journey came to an end with the top five, as they were eliminated at the end of the Mother’s Day episode. Along with their Mother’s Day song, the contestants also belted out a Carrie Underwood track, with Carrie in attendance as this week’s mentor. Maddie sang a gorgeous version of “I Told You So” that definitely helped solidify her spot in the competition.

Next week, the three finalists will perform again on the May 20 episode, and a winner will finally be revealed during part two of the finale on May 21.