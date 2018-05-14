Louis Tomlinson’s Dad Diagnosed With Cancer 18 Months After His Mom Dies From Leukemia

Tragedy has struck Louis Tomlinson’s family again. The One Direction star’s estranged dad Troy Austin has cancer. Now, Louis’ father is hoping to heal their bitter rift.

Louis Tomlinson, 26, was heartbroken when he lost his 43-year-old mom Johannah Deakin to leukemia in December 2016. Now – just 18 months later – his dad Troy Austin, revealed that he too has cancer. The 49-year-old dropped the tragic news during a chat with U.K. newspaper The Sun. Troy (who is estranged from the One Direction star) said in the May 14 interview that he has had a tumor removed during a four-hour surgery after being diagnosed with liver cancer.

Sadly, Troy blames himself for his shocking diagnosis. He said, “I believe my tumor was down to drinking and smoking. I can’t blame it on anything else. Each day I was smoking up to 25 cigarettes and drinking six to eight cans of Tyskie, a Polish lager. And my diet was terrible. It was Chinese and Indian takeaways and a lot of chips [fries].” Troy’s tragic diagnosis comes after his own mother – Louis’ grandmother – died of cancer in March 2017. Now, the distraught dad, who abandoned Louis and Johannah when the pop star was just a week old, wants to reconnect with his son and heal their rift. He said, “As for Louis, if he ever wanted to make contact then I would be happy for that to happen.”

Any hopes of reconciliation seem unlikely though as Louis has made no secret of the fact that he is not a fan of his father. In March 2013, another British newspaper, the Sunday Mirror, published an interview with Troy pleading for a chance to reconnect with his famous son. He said at the time, “Of course, I would love to see him again and have a proper relationship with him. What dad wouldn’t? But it’s up to him.” At that time a reunion was not on the cards, because Louis soon tweeted a swift response, “I’d like to start off the day by saying a big f*** you to ‘the mirror.’” No word yet on whether the latest news about his dad’s health will change his mind.