Kim Kardashian Admits She Bribes Her Kids With Lollipops As She Shares Sweet Family Pic For Mother’s Day

Kim Kardashian has a confession: sometimes you have to bribe your kids to get them to do what you want! In this case, it was lollipops in exchange for the perfect Mother’s Day pic! See the cute results here.

“You don’t even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me…but it was so worth. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. I’m the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life!” Kim Kardashian, 37, captioned an adorable photo posted to Instagram and Twitter on Mother’s Day, May 13. In the sweet pic, Kim, looking perfect as always, is lying in bed with her three beautiful children: North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago West. Her months-old daughter is asleep in her lap, while Saint and North are cuddled close. Of course, Nori looks like she’s over the whole thing already, but she’s totally sticking around for more lollipops.

Lots of Kim’s followers who are also mothers totally related to her parenting methods. It takes hard work to get three young children to cooperate and sit still! “I’ve got 4 kids and yeah I understand the lollipop thang it’s hard work,” one follower tweeted. “Ok, so I’m not the only one that bribes my children with lollipops!! I even keep spares in my pocketbook!” a fan commented on Instagram. “Seriously it would take an army of lollipops for me to come close to looking like that while in bed… send me your people I need them in my life,” tweeted another. Honestly, same — and we don’t even have any toddlers running around our offices!

Kim didn’t divulge what else she did for Mother’s Day 2018, but we’re sure she had a lovely and luxurious day. Before posting the pic of her cutie pie kids, Kim gave her own mother, Kris Jenner, 62, a loving shoutout on Instagram. On a BTS pic from that KKW shoot where they both rocked blonde hair, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the entire world! You’ve taught us all how to live life to the fullest and work hard for what you want. You’ve always taught us that family above everything! Thank you for being the best grandma to my kids! I love you”. Aww!