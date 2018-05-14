Kim Kardashian Promises Teary Khloe That She’ll ‘Be Nicer’ When Talking About Tristan In Public

Kim Kardashian got a lot of heat for trashing Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson on TV. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s vowing to be careful when speaking about him going forward!

Kim Kardashian made it VERY clear how she felt about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 30. “Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f*cked up,” Kim said. And while we can understand Kim’s frustration, her sister Khloe Kardashian was pissed. “Khloe was furious with Kim after she slammed Tristan on her last appearance on Ellen. The sisters had a huge fight that ended with Khloe fighting back tears as she yelled at her older sister to be more supportive,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. How sad!

“Khloe made it clear to Kim that between Lamar and Tristan, she has had a rough time with relationships and it breaks her heart when her sisters call her life messed up on TV. Khloe begged Kim to be more careful and sensitive with her words in future appearances. Kim totally apologized and promised to be nicer and more careful ahead of her next round of interviews,” our source continued.

Unfortunately, Khloe wasn’t the only one offended by Kim’s comments. On an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kim implied that Tristan blocked her on social media following her interview with Ellen. But, to Kim’s defense, she stopped herself before coming down too hard on Tristan. “I kind of made this rule, with my brother– If there’s a baby involved, I’m not gonna talk– I’m going to keep it cute, keep it classy, and not talk too bad. I’m going to not say something too negative because… some day, True is going to see this and… you know, it’s just so messed up,” Kim said in regards to Tristan and Khloe’s new baby girl True Thompson. Nevertheless, we wish them the best during this difficult time.