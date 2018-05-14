Kendra Wilkinson Slammed For Asking Fans If She Can Have Sex Just 5 Weeks After Divorce

Kendra Wilkinson took to Twitter on May 14 to ask her followers if they think it’s okay for her to have sex only 5 weeks after her split from Hank Baskett and many of them were outraged. See the backlash here!

Newly single Kendra Wilkinson, 32, may have just split from hubby Hank Baskett, 35, five weeks ago but that didn’t stop her from asking her fans’ opinion on whether or not she should already be having sex with someone else! The brunette beauty took to Twitter on May 14 to express that although she’s hurting from the recent split, she still has needs to fulfill. “What’s your opinion… do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hereicome,” she bravely tweeted. It’s not clear whether or not Kendra was joking but some Twitter users didn’t take her question lightly and tweeted at her with some harsh responses!

“Slow down! Jeez,” one follower tweeted while another told her, “Psh just because your heart hurts, doesn’t mean your vagina has to suffer!” One follower even suggested she use a toy to get her by for now. “Use the vibrator for awhile and get your head straight.” the fan tweeted. Others were a bit more kind and simply told the former Playmate to follow her heart and do what feels right for her. “Let your heart heal, that’s the primary need so the heart doesn’t start grasping at straws. You are a strong woman who doesn’t need anyone else to meet your needs,” another fan suggested.

Although five months may seem like a short time to some of these followers, it seems like Kendra and Hank had been struggling in their marriage for a while before announcing their decision to divorce. Since then, Kendra’s seemed to reinvent herself by changing her hair color from blonde to brown and getting lip injections. The mother-of-two has been very open about her emotional journey and it’s been pretty inspirational for her fans.

What’s your opinion… do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo 😂 #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hereicome 💀😏🤨🕸👵🏻 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) May 14, 2018

Slow down! Jeez — Jennifer Lakin (@jlainlacasa) May 14, 2018

We hope Kendra does whatever makes her happy during this transforming time!