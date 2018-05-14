Jon Gosselin Reunites With Son Collin, 14, After Slamming Ex Kate For Keeping Them Apart: Pic

While Jon Gosselin has accused ex Kate of keeping him from their 8 kids, the star revealed he got to see their rarely-seen son Collin for his b-day! Jon even posted a pic of the sweet occasion, and it’s SO cute!

Kate Plus 8 fans haven’t seen Collin Gosselin, 14, in quite a while, but on May 12, Jon Gosselin, 41, took to Instagram to share a rare photo of the teen. The pic was snapped in honor of Collin, and the rest of the sextuplets’, 14th birthday, which took place on May 10. While Jon has complained many times in the past that ex-wife Kate Gosselin, 43, rarely allows him to see their eight children, he at least got to spend time with Collin AND Hannah Gosselin, 14, for their special day!

Collin and Hannah are both pictured in the image Jon posted, along with the father-of-eight, who’s wearing a gigantic smile on his face. In the photo, Jon has his hands on Collin’s shoulders, and in between Collin and Hannah is a small table with a mini pizza and and a little birthday cake on it. “Glad I could celebrate my son Collin’s 14th birthday with him and his sister!” Jon captioned the family snapshot. SO sweet!

While Kate Plus 8 aired new episodes just last year, Collin was not a part of the show. In fact, the child is famously kept out of the spotlight and is rarely ever seen. He’s currently enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs, and even last year he was not apart of his family’s birthday celebration, which stirred up controversy. Collin has also not participated in recent family events such as Halloween, which has reportedly left Jon heartbroken.

“The way Kate is handling things with Collin breaks Jon’s heart but he has no say. She controls everything, it’s her way or the highway when it comes to the kids, including Collin,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY last year. “When he saw that Kate left Collin out of Halloween, that his son was missing yet another family celebration, Jon broke down and cried. He hates that she’s doing this to Collin and feels so helpless to stop her.”

Hannah, on the other hand, spends as much time as she can with her father, as she and her mother clash constantly. Jon even treated Hannah to a special birthday dinner, which he posted about on her actual b-day. “Bday dinner with Hannah. Happy Birthday!!!” the proud father shared on Instagram along with a sweet photo of the two of them all dressed up.

Jon also gave a shoutout to the rest of the kids with a pic of all of them, writing, “Happy 14th Birthday to Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin!!! I can’t believe it’s been this long!!! Whew that when fast!!! Daddy loves you all very much!!!”