Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Completely Nude In Throwback Pic From 1st Pregnancy — See Mother’s Day Post

When celebrating Mother’s Day, Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t hold anything back. In fact, she bared it all in a naked throwback when she was pregnant with daughter Apple Martin!

“Fourteen years ago on the verge of a life changing morning…” Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, captioned a May 13 Instagram picture of her being nine months pregnant and nude. In the photo, the Avengers: Infinity War actress was literally hours away from welcoming her first child into the world, as Apple Martin was born on May 14, 2004. With Mother’s Day coinciding with Apple’s birthday, Gwyneth took a moment to reflect on those precious moments before her life would be utterly transformed. “To all of us, biological, adoptive, foster, spiritual, communal, all the den mothers and grand mothers and great grandmothers and great great grandmothers, all the way back, happy Mother’s Day.”

Two years after Apple became the talk of the world, Gwyneth and Coldplay’s Chris Martin would give their daughter a baby brother, the now 12-year-old Moses Martin. How sweet! You have to imagine that Moses and Apple made sure that Gwyneth felt special on Mother’s Day. Plenty of big stars took a moment to honor the women who matter most to them. John Legend praised his wife, Chrissy Teigen, for being an incredible mother to their daughter, Luna (and their soon-to-be-son.) “I see so much of you in Luna and I love it so much. I can’t wait to meet our little boy and to see you give him so much love and get so much love in return.”

Similar to what Gwyneth did, Gigi Hadid posted her own throwback, showing a picture of Yolanda Hadid along with her three toddlers – Gigi, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid. Cute! Even presidents got in on the Mother’s Day festivities, with Barack Obama wishing the “remarkable” Michelle Obama and his mother-in-law a Happy Mother’s Day. President Donald Trump celebrated his mother, Mary MacLeod (while forgetting to give love to Melania Trump. Whoops!)

For Kylie Jenner’s first Mother’s Day as a mom, she was showered with gifts. The KUWTK star shared pictures of some gorgeous bouquets of pink roses, plus balloons that spelled out “MILF.” So, that means Kylie is a “Mother I’d Like To….Follow on Instagram?” That’s what that means, right? Kylie’s sis, Khloe Kardashian, was also showered with gifts, as it was her first Mother’s Day as a mom, too.