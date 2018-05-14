Drake Announces Epic With Migos & Fans Are Completely Freaking Out — Full List Of Dates

It’s happening — Drake is hitting the road for a tour this summer and fall with Migos! Check out the full list of dates for the Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour here!

Get excited, Drake fans! The rapper announced on May 14 that he has a big 2018 tour planned, for which he’ll be joined by the Migos. The tour is aptly named ‘Aubrey and the Three Amigos,’ and will kick off in Salt Lake City on July 26. The tour will then continue throughout August, September, October and November, wrapping up with two dates in Atlanta on Nov. 16 and 17. Right now, there are only North American dates in the U.S. and Canada listed, but hopefully more will be added for international fans! Tickets go on-sale May 18, with the pre-sale beginning May 15.

Drake has been laying low and working on new music since he wrapped up his Boy Meets World tour last fall, and his next album, Scorpion, is expected to be released in June. He’s already released two tracks, “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” from the album, and fans are beyond excited about what’s coming next. Plus, when he revealed the tour dates, Twitter immediately blew up with excited Drizzy followers freaking out about getting to a show.

Meanwhile, the timing of the tour is quite interesting for Migos member, Offset, whose fiancee, Cardi B, is pregnant with their baby and due this summer. It doesn’t seem like he’ll be around much for the baby’s first few months if he’s hitting the road at the end of July! Cardi also has tour plans coming up — she’s opening for Bruno Mars starting Sept. 7. It’s going to be quite a whirlwind year for those two!

Me at all 4 NYC Aubrey & The Three Amigos shows: pic.twitter.com/6h3OrpLgE9 — Tati (@tatichin) May 14, 2018

Drake + Migos tour? I’M HYPE!!! 🔥🔥🔥 — Jared Pharr (@SoPharrGone) May 14, 2018

See the full list of ‘Aubrey and the Three Amigos’ tour dates here:

July 26 — Salt Lake City

July 29 — Denver

July 31 — Kansas City

August 1 — Minneapolis

August 10 — Toronto

August 11 — Toronto

August 14 — Detroit

August 17 — Chicago

August 18 — Chicago

August 24 — New York

August 25 — New York

August 30 — New York

August 31 — New York

September 4 — Montreal

September 7 — Boston

September 8 — Boston

September 12 — Washington D.C.

September 13 — Washington D.C.

September 15 — Philadelphia

September 16 — Nashville

September 21 — Miami

September 22 — Miami

September 24 — New Orleans

September 26 — Dallas

September 29 — Houston

September 30 — Houston

October 5 — Las Vegas

October 6 — Las Vegas

October 8 — Phoenix

October 12 — Los Angeles

October 13 — Los Angeles

October 16 — Los Angeles

October 17 — Los Angeles

October 26 — San Francisco

October 27 — San Francisco

November 1 — Seattle

November 3 — Vancouver

November 4 — Vancouver

November 6 — Edmonton

November 16 — Atlanta

November 17 — Atlanta