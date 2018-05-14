Blake Shelton & Gwen’s Baby Plans: ‘Surrogacy & Adoption’ Were Discussed On Mother’s Day

Blake Shelton is ready to be a father, and now that things are going strong with Gwen Stefani they’re ready to take the next step. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why they’re considering surrogacy or adoption!

Then comes the baby in the baby carriage! Blake Shelton has taken quite a liking to Gwen Stefani’s kids Kingston Rossdale, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale. The Voice coach has been spotted out with Gwen’s boys on numerous occasions, and it has them both thinking of having children together. “Mother’s Day was rough for Blake Shelton. He loves being close to Gwen and the bond he shares with her kids, but the day is a sad reminder to him that he never had kids of his own,” a source close to Blake tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Aw!

“He loved celebrating with Gwen and her kids, but it is not the same for him, there’s is still a big piece missing in his life,” our source continued. As many of you know, Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert from 2011-2015 and Kaynette Williams from 2003-2006. “Blake hasn’t given up hope yet on his own children. He and Gwen have begun to discuss alternative ways they could have children together,” our insider added. How exciting!

“From surrogacy to adoptions, everything is viable option at this point. Gwen feels Blake is amazing to her boys and will make an amazing father to their own kids one day too,” the source added. We think Blake will make an excellent father, and of course their children will be gorgeous! I mean Blake didn’t get named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive for nothing. “He got sexier. It just keeps getting better and cuter and more country,” Gwen explained to the outlet. Don’t you just love them?!