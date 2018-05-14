Kendall Jenner Vs. Bella Hadid: Which Gorgeous Supermodel Is The Queen Of Cannes 2018?

We are only about halfway though the Cannes ilm Festival and already Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have rocked a ton of gorgeous looks! See their sexiest gowns below!

Bella Hadid made a splash when she arrived in Cannes on May 10, wearing a gray houndstooth mini dress and matching blazer by Alexander Wang. Later that day, she changed into an adorable white outfit, with a strappy tank top and full skirt. The next day, she went full on glamour, wearing a pink satin Dior ball gown and diamond necklace. WOW. Her hair was sleek, styled by Jen Atkin, and her glowing makeup was done by Mary Phillips. At the Fashion For Relief event on May 13, she rocked a two-piece black sequin outfit. Stunning! She also walked the runway at that event, wearing a nude ruched gown and a sexy, gold sequin dress.

Kendall Jenner REALLY turned heads on May 10, wearing a completely sheer green mini dress at a Chopard event. She went braless under the shimmering mini, and was not afraid to #freethenipple! She went daring, yet again, in an angelic white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown at the Girls of the Sun premiere on May 12. The skirt was a layered silk tulle and her waist was cinched with a wide belt.

She looked angelic, but not innocent! This dress was also sheer, revealing her bare breasts yet again! We can always count on Cannes to deliver MAJOR fashion moments, from sheer mini dresses to gorgeous couture gowns! See more looks from Bella and Kendall in the gallery attached!